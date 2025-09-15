Hello Night Drivers!
Today I’m coming to you with a new update that adds several major and minor changes!
Major changes
Global ladder. From now on, players have access to a global leaderboard showing the top 50 Midnight Racer players! (If player icons don’t load, click “Night Drivers” again to reload them.)
Night Drivers leaderboard refresh each time player locally click on that button
Automatic controller detection. Players no longer need to struggle with plugging and unplugging controllers. The game now automatically detects what you’re currently using.
If you have more than one controller connected, just press X on a PlayStation pad or A on an Xbox pad, and the game will switch automatically.
When using a keyboard, pressing any key will switch the game to keyboard mode.
(Co-op mode remains unchanged.)
MPH to KMH proper calculation. Until now it was just a placeholder that didn’t change the actual car speed values. Now the conversion works correctly.
Minor changes
Drift sound has been reduced by 40%.
Drift sound only plays while driving.
Fixed a bug where you couldn’t change the controller type in co-op mode using a controller.
Fixed a bug where in the tutorial pause menu navigation was only possible with the joystick.
Fixed map variants where the spawn point was too close to the edge.
Scene infinite loading fixed. (Sometime when player click on the scene switch multiple times it stucks because it tries to load same scene multiple times. It's been fixed)
Fixed fail popup appearance. (Sometimes it appaers even though player didn't fail)
Optimized UI-related code.
Thank you guys for playing and your feedback. Thank to you, the game become better and better. Stay awesome Night Drivers! <3
