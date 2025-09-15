🛠 Patch Notes:

Improved appearance of figurines for certain vehicle models.



Improved textures of common trophies.



Adjusted some labels for better fit in tables (in certain languages) in the new vehicle app.



Fixed incorrect vehicle descriptions.



Fixed a bug causing incorrect trophies to be produced for Largo and Andante models.



Improved wind effect on the tarp at the junkyard.



Fixed collisions at the junkyard.



Fixed a bug that allowed trailers to attach above or below vehicles.



Fixed a bug with tow trucks and tow dollies after loading a save; the tow truck now has correct physics enabled.



Fixed a bug related to sound at the fuel station in the player's headquarters.



Improved trophy shelf UI.



Fixed fonts in the vehicle information app; languages using special fonts now display correctly.



Added an option to lock items in the inventory to prevent moving them.



