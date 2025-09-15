Hello!

In this update, we aimed to ease the difficulty in the early stages of the game, especially when players don’t yet have access to Capacity Relics. We have also added many new positive events for players, and adjusted the balance of underused cards (Burn, Wind, and Freeze attributes).

Balance Changes

Capacity Relics

Most Capacity Relics were previously distributed between tiers 4–6, which meant that early players often didn’t even know of their existence.

We have redistributed some of them into lower tiers (1–3) so that players can encounter them earlier.

In addition, the relic Bloodstone became a factor that guaranteed profit for skilled players who already had enough relics, no matter how long they stayed in the dungeon—especially when they could stack multiple Bloodstones. To address this, its tier has been increased so it will appear less often inside the dungeon.

Some Capacity Relics: Tier 4–6 → Tier 1–3

Capacity Relics can now appear starting from unlock level 0

Bloodstone: Tier 4 → Tier 5

New Relics

There were 20 Capacity Relics in total, about 10% of all relics. Since the total number of relics has increased compared to the demo, we’ve added two more: one for advanced players (high capacity) and one for less experienced players (low tier).

Three-Leaf Clover : Gain +5 Max HP, Capacity +5

Pass Permit: Entering a dungeon starts you directly on Floor 2, Capacity +55

Additionally, when the player escapes on Floor 1 or climbs to a new floor, they now obtain the relic Beginner’s Luck.

Beginner’s Luck: Capacity +10

Difficulty adjustments:

Very Easy: Capacity ratio 60% → 80%

Easy: Capacity ratio 80% → 90%

Events

The “Damn Nuisance” event (where cards could be removed or transformed) was originally designed to check highly skilled players who stacked all their core cards early and then removed the rest for infinite combos.

However, this event sometimes unfairly punished beginners by eating up a hard-earned high-rarity card.

A “Drive Away” option has been added. If you choose not to drive them away and instead hand over a card, you’ll now also receive gold.

We also received feedback that too many random events were overly negative, so we’ve added over 10 brand-new events that can only be positive for the player.

Additionally, gold-giving/taking events now scale their rewards and costs with the stage you are on.

Card & Relic Balance

Wind Attribute

In the demo, Wind builds were extremely powerful. But as HP inflation rose on Floors 2–3, Wind needed buffs again to remain viable. Several cards and relics have been improved.

Scar: Cost 1/0 → 0/0, Apply 2/2 → 2/3

Blessing of the Storm: Cost 2/1 → 1/1, Apply 1/1 → 1/2

Deep Cut: Apply Scar 3/5 → 4/6

Marked Execution: Apply Scar 5/8 → 10/15

Contract: Cost 3/2 → 2/1

(Relic) Warrior’s Sword: At the start of each turn, gain 1 → 2 stacks

(Relic) Lantern: Tier 4 → 2, Capacity 24 → 12

(Relic) Heart: Capacity 20 → 14

Exhumation: Apply 10/15 → 15/15, Cost 2/2 → 2/1

(Relic) Talisman of Wind: Capacity 12 → 8

(Relic) Broken Arrow: Reduce Sturdy 1 → 2

(Relic) Bow: Apply Scar 1 → 3

Fire Attribute

Fire decks become stronger the longer battles last. However, longer fights also mean taking more enemy damage, making Fire decks overly punishing. To compensate, Fire cards were buffed to provide more stability.

Blessing of Fire: Cost 3/2 → 2/1

Ignite: 5/7 → 7/9

Mad Flame: (Added) Draw 1 card, Apply 3/6 → 5/9

Fire Moth: Apply 1/1 → 2/2

Freeze Attribute

Even after building around Freeze, its damage potential was lacking compared to other attributes. Worse, Freeze often required forcing the enemy to move. These cards have been buffed accordingly.

Freeze: Apply 8/13 → 10/15

Slip: Cost 1/0 → 0/0, Apply 10/12 → 12/15

Great Wave: Apply 6/10 → 10/15

Icicle: Cost 1/1 → 0/0

Shatter: Multiplier 4/5 → 4/7

Complete Oppression: Tier 4 → 3

Life/Survival

Currently, the Cycle of Life card and Flesh Lump relic are near-mandatory when attempting Floor 3. With their ability to increase Max HP every turn at no risk, they let players cruise to the boss too safely. This runs counter to the spirit of deckbuilding.

We have nerfed Max HP gain cards, while buffing alternatives like Stealth, Taunt, and Blur to promote other survival strategies.

Eyes in the Bush: Cost 4/3 → 3/2

Battle Cry: (Added) Draw 1 card

Perfect Assassination Cost: 2/1 → 3/2 (Added) Can no longer be used on Bosses

Cycle of Life: Cost 1/1 → 2/2, Max HP +10/15 → +9/13

Flicker Sword / Flicker

Flicker Sword (Wind melee) and Flicker (Lightning) were designed as core build-around cards. However, when combined with many Capacity Relics, skilled players could safely stack them from the very start—snowballing into one-card victories in the late game.

Flicker Sword: Cost 1/1 → 2/2, On kill stacks +3/5 → +1/2, Base Damage 6/8 → 5/6

Witch of Ashes

Her innate ability gave immense value to skilled players but felt weak to beginners who couldn’t stack early. To close this gap, base damage has been increased, but stacking per kill has been reduced.

Fireball: Base Damage 3/4 → 6/8, On kill stacks +2/3 → +1/2

Earth Attribute Defense

Earth builds could become nearly untouchable, with enough parts to one-shot the final boss and shrug off all attacks. This was overtuned, so we applied small nerfs.

Shield Slam: (Removed) Draw a card

Shield Push: (Removed) Draw a card

Gold Relics

Gold-generating relics made runs significantly easier, but some were too strong and mandatory. These have been nerfed.

Chest: Every 3 battles, double gold → only half gold

Wanted Poster: On kill 5 gold → 4

Mana/Draw Relics

Skilled players could reliably perform first-turn kills if they had enough mana. While first-turn kills can be exciting, they were becoming too easy and trivializing runs.

Red Flower: Gain 4 mana on first turn → 3 mana

Cheese: Gain 2 mana on first turn → 1 mana

Blood Chalice: On kill gain 3 → 1 mana, Draw 3 → 2 cards

Blood Talisman: On kill gain 2 → 1 mana

Meat: At turn start, gain 2 mana/cards → 1

System Changes

Escape & Stash

In the early game, each relic and card feels precious. Losing everything from a sudden hit without even escaping was overly punishing.

We considered a system where players could keep some Capacity even after death, but rejected it as it contradicted our core design (undermining the strategic choice of whether to escape or continue).

Instead:

Every floor now has two exits .

Stashes now spawn closer to the starting node.

Stash nodes no longer vanish if skipped; they remain until used. (But once used, they disappear.)

Effect Simplification

Relic Essence of Blood effect streamlined.

Buff highlight time reduced from 0.1s → 0.05s.

If extreme stacking still causes delays, we will add more improvements in future patches.

UI

Fixed issue where card/relic count at the bottom was hidden.

Added sorting options for owned cards, relics, and mercenaries.

Fixed bug where Capacity could become negative in town before dungeon entry.

Closing

That’s it for this update. Ideally, instead of restricting card and relic usage to balance the game, we would prefer to enhance other aspects. However, with so many pressing issues, we first applied broad mana-related nerfs and, in exchange, buffed other attribute-based builds significantly.

In the next update, we plan to add growth systems for mercenaries, so that even skilled players will find mercenary-focused play efficient and rewarding. We also intend to address resolution options, further UI improvements, and monster pattern adjustments.

Thank you!