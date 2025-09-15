 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19986584 Edited 15 September 2025 – 16:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Dashing can now start your jet runs

  • Input buffer improvements

    • You can now buffer inputs out of Jet Slam etc.

  • Jet Hook fixes

    • Fix hook not cancellable in some edge cases

    • Set max hook projectile range to 30k units

    • (max range only applies if hook goes beyond target because it is killed, hook ability range is still the same as before, which is 3k units)

  • Visual tweaks to projectiles shot by player

    • Shooting should feel more tight

    • Gameplay not affected

  • Improvements to aim assist

    • Fixed targets not being targetable

  • Added input overlay (enable in settings)

  • Added ability to copy time using CTRL+V after a run

  • Added option to disable the dash ready sound

  • "Return to menu" will now return to last menu location

  • Implemented savegame auto backup (every 4 hours)

  • Improvements to how marathon splits are displayed mid run

  • Added some missing marathon dev times

  • Made speedometer show "true speed"

  • Fixed walking on water

  • Fixed new game / continue button showing wrong text

  • Fixed in water screen overlay not resetting properly

  • Fixed ghost visibility resetting when getting new record

  • Fixed titan parry not dealing damage when too close

  • Some tweaks to leaderboard UI

  • Probably fixed credits scroll speed

  • Fixed some stats being displayed wrong

  • Improved performance on lasers

  • Actually ordered more coffee

