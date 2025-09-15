Dashing can now start your jet runs
Input buffer improvements
You can now buffer inputs out of Jet Slam etc.
Jet Hook fixes
Fix hook not cancellable in some edge cases
Set max hook projectile range to 30k units
(max range only applies if hook goes beyond target because it is killed, hook ability range is still the same as before, which is 3k units)
Visual tweaks to projectiles shot by player
Shooting should feel more tight
Gameplay not affected
Improvements to aim assist
Fixed targets not being targetable
Added input overlay (enable in settings)
Added ability to copy time using CTRL+V after a run
Added option to disable the dash ready sound
"Return to menu" will now return to last menu location
Implemented savegame auto backup (every 4 hours)
Improvements to how marathon splits are displayed mid run
Added some missing marathon dev times
Made speedometer show "true speed"
Fixed walking on water
Fixed new game / continue button showing wrong text
Fixed in water screen overlay not resetting properly
Fixed ghost visibility resetting when getting new record
Fixed titan parry not dealing damage when too close
Some tweaks to leaderboard UI
Probably fixed credits scroll speed
Fixed some stats being displayed wrong
Improved performance on lasers
Actually ordered more coffee
Patch 1.0.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update