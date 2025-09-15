 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19986533 Edited 15 September 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change log

General

  • Temporarily removed Barracks from altar (not implemented yet)

  • Fixed crash where throwing or picking up objects would crash the game

  • Fixed crash where falling into water while carrying objects would crash the game

Buildings

  • Fixed Beehive recipes

  • Fixed broken pottery recipes

  • Fixed broken university recipes

  • Velites armour no longer requires 4 armour pieces to craft

  • Carpenter can now craft planks from logs

  • Added collision to Brick Oven

  • Iron can now be smelted with tier 2 blacksmith

  • Unsmeltable items will now be thrown out of the blacksmith forge

    • This includes ores that are too high tier for the blacksmith

Constructions

  • Fixed pottery upgrade showing up in workbench

  • Fixed vertical bush collision

Items

  • Fixed missing Icon for Basic Supplies

  • Tectonic weapons are now unlocked through boss quest

Dungeons & PoI's

  • Fixed Bearserker recipes in droptables

  • Fixed Velites spear in droptables

  • Research papers now drop in Volcanic biome

  • Prevented point of interests to spawn too close to spawn

  • Magma forges and feast tables no longer reset when the dungeon does

Bosses

  • Fixed issue where two owls would spawn from the egg

Enemies

  • Nerfed Blazing Elite enemies

  • Buffed Verdant Elite enemies

UI

  • Changed icons for bludgeoning, slashing, and piercing damage

  • Added new map icon for desert boss

  • Fixed issue where Desert boss wouldn't show up on map after lighting statue

...as well as additional fixes and changes!

Happy adventuring!

Changed files in this update

