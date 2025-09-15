Change log
General
Temporarily removed Barracks from altar (not implemented yet)
Fixed crash where throwing or picking up objects would crash the game
Fixed crash where falling into water while carrying objects would crash the game
Buildings
Fixed Beehive recipes
Fixed broken pottery recipes
Fixed broken university recipes
Velites armour no longer requires 4 armour pieces to craft
Carpenter can now craft planks from logs
Added collision to Brick Oven
Iron can now be smelted with tier 2 blacksmith
Unsmeltable items will now be thrown out of the blacksmith forge
This includes ores that are too high tier for the blacksmith
Constructions
Fixed pottery upgrade showing up in workbench
Fixed vertical bush collision
Items
Fixed missing Icon for Basic Supplies
Tectonic weapons are now unlocked through boss quest
Dungeons & PoI's
Fixed Bearserker recipes in droptables
Fixed Velites spear in droptables
Research papers now drop in Volcanic biome
Prevented point of interests to spawn too close to spawn
Magma forges and feast tables no longer reset when the dungeon does
Bosses
Fixed issue where two owls would spawn from the egg
Enemies
Nerfed Blazing Elite enemies
Buffed Verdant Elite enemies
UI
Changed icons for bludgeoning, slashing, and piercing damage
Added new map icon for desert boss
Fixed issue where Desert boss wouldn't show up on map after lighting statue
...as well as additional fixes and changes!
Happy adventuring!
