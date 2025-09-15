😎 Hey Snow Plowing Fans! ⛄️

🏔️⛷️ I have a new update for you due to the start of the sale - you're sure to like it. Along with it, we're introducing two new interesting features, plus a few other cool solutions :D Let's get started! 🏂❄️

There are two available for purchase in the store:- shows the time and temperature- shows the time and temperature several hours ahead!This will help you plan your work well-snow removal is taking on a new face 😊🧰 - now you can repair tools (shovels, snow blowers, clothes, plows) using your repair kit! No need to go back to the garage to sell broken tools and buy new ones. This will make your work easier and more comfortableAnd other interesting changes:🔹 new version of load - save🔹 removal of the map switch🔹 closing windows with the same key as opening them🔹 changes to game balance - calories🔹 changes to game balance - player temperature🔹 repair of quad activation from old saves🔹 reduced amount of coffee🔹 equalization of prices for work performed🔹 cosmetic changes to the main menu🔹 new mini-map interface🔹 fixing problems with recent tasks⬇️⬇️⬇️The easiest way is to share your opinion of our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much💗Love YouSPS Team - Artur & Adam