Major 15 September 2025 Build 19986528
Update notes via Steam Community

😎 Hey Snow Plowing Fans! ⛄️


🏔️⛷️ I have a new update for you due to the start of the sale - you're sure to like it. Along with it, we're introducing two new interesting features, plus a few other cool solutions :D Let's get started! 🏂❄️


🔹 I added unique watches!

There are two available for purchase in the store:
Nanoband - shows the time and temperature
Smartpear - shows the time and temperature several hours ahead!



This will help you plan your work well-snow removal is taking on a new face 😊

🔹 I've also added a toolbox 🧰 - now you can repair tools (shovels, snow blowers, clothes, plows) using your repair kit! No need to go back to the garage to sell broken tools and buy new ones. This will make your work easier and more comfortable



And other interesting changes:

🔹 new version of load - save
🔹 removal of the map switch
🔹 closing windows with the same key as opening them
🔹 changes to game balance - calories
🔹 changes to game balance - player temperature
🔹 repair of quad activation from old saves
🔹 reduced amount of coffee
🔹 equalization of prices for work performed
🔹 cosmetic changes to the main menu
🔹 new mini-map interface
🔹 fixing problems with recent tasks

Have fun and let us know what you think of the update!
⬇️⬇️⬇️

How to contact us with bugs?
Do it via discord 📢
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Or via the Steam discussion📢
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2096030/discussions/0/

How to support Snow Plowing Simulator?
The easiest way is to share your opinion of our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much💗

Love You
SPS Team - Artur & Adam

Changed files in this update

Depot 2096031
