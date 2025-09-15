 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19986527 Edited 15 September 2025 – 15:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Optimization of the handling after the release of the Rage Attack (allowing quick movement without being immobilized).
2. Correction of description errors for elemental spells.
3. Optimization of localized multilingual support.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3067891
