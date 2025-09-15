 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19986482 Edited 15 September 2025 – 15:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.1 of this game contains a few tweaks listed below.

- Extended player character's attack range
- Slowed down some enemies' attacks (very slightly)
- Small changes to some sections of some levels

Thank you very much for your support!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Jump/Boxer Content Depot 365331
