15 September 2025 Build 19986372 Edited 15 September 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks to Harpo for streaming the game and even speedrunning episode 4 !

Go checkout his twitch channel : https://www.twitch.tv/harpo669

  • Changed the transition screen to shake instead of flash.
  • Fixed issues with English translations.
  • Fixed the best time not overwriting the previous time.






