Hey everyone!

I've been wanting to finish this update for a while now, with the intention to push the game to its highest potential.

The update does an overhaul of controls, and systems in general, looking to improve the experience while playing. Besides changing the way that you interact and build towers, three more systems have been added to the game:

Tower Time:

This feature allows you to slow down time during the game, increasing your speed. Although you can't actually attack while using it, it should allow you to move easily through the levels to position yourself in the best place. As well as letting you build and upgrade your towers without running as much risk.

Upgrades:

The second feature that was added are upgrades. This upgrades will let you increase the power and speed of your towers massively, as well as heal and increase the max health of your base. This will give you a better use of the money you get through the levels, and allow for higher difficulties and more intense levels.

Endless Mode:

In the new Game Mode, you will be able to face off against tougher challenges in the levels that you already know. You will be able to show all your skills in these battles, which is why I have set up Leaderboards for the best times in each level. These levels will have a lower pay per each enemy defeated, less towers to build, and an ever increasing buff to all enemies.

Overall these are changes that I saw that could improve the Light Towers Experience, and wholeheartedly hope that all of you enjoy them!