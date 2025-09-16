Duck friends,
After the latest FREE DLC that brought you the ducklings, today a new location arrived! 🌿
Welcome to Virtual Thermae, our brand-new ancient lakeside baths where serenity reigns and every duck floats a little lighter. In this DLC, you’ll escape to tranquil waters, breathe in fresh air, and bask in the peaceful vibes of nature.
Because sometimes you just need those timeless, gentle moments: warm stones, quiet waters, soft echoes. Whether you're just floating and watching the world drift by or hunting for clues, we hope that Virtual Thermae will bring a different kind of calm to your day.
So light the torches, whisper your duck-chant, and let the ancient waters heal your feathers.
The ducks deserve a spa-day too, and this is the time of a time long gone.
New DLC out: Virtual Thermae!
Update notes via Steam Community
