Duck friends,After the latest FREE DLC that brought you the ducklings, today a new location arrived! 🌿Welcome to, our brand-new ancient lakeside baths where serenity reigns and every duck floats a little lighter. In this DLC, you’ll escape to tranquil waters, breathe in fresh air, and bask in the peaceful vibes of nature.Because sometimes you just need those timeless, gentle moments: warm stones, quiet waters, soft echoes. Whether you're just floating and watching the world drift by or hunting for clues, we hope that Virtual Thermae will bring a different kind of calm to your day.So light the torches, whisper your duck-chant, and let the ancient waters heal your feathers.The ducks deserve a spa-day too, and this is the time of a time long gone.