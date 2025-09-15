Hello Mechanics! 🚗🔧

With this update, many issues have been fixed and the overall gameplay experience has become smoother. Here are the highlights:

✨ What’s New in v0.1.10?

🖥️ UI/UX improvements.

🔍 Added the ability to check which operations are completed/not completed on a car by pressing "I".

⏸️ Added a “Recover Game” button to the Pause Menu for when the game gets stuck.

🔄 Automatic correction added in case the car flips over.

🚗 Added the ability to press "T" if the car gets stuck to move it to a suitable position around the garage.

⏱️ Customer agreement waiting time is now shown as UI at the top of the screen.

📊 Fixed some indicator position issues.

🚶 Fixed rare issue when exiting the vehicle.

🛠️ Improved equipment repair speeds.

💰 Economy improvements.

🤝 Bargaining system improvements.

📚 Fixed rare UI bug in the tutorial.

👷 Fixed workers getting stuck after finishing tasks.

📦 Workers now place equipment back on the shelves.

Your feedback helps us make the game better every day. Thank you for your support! 🙏

Don’t forget to check out our other games! 🎮



