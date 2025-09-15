Hello Mechanics! 🚗🔧
With this update, many issues have been fixed and the overall gameplay experience has become smoother. Here are the highlights:
✨ What’s New in v0.1.10?
🖥️ UI/UX improvements.
🔍 Added the ability to check which operations are completed/not completed on a car by pressing "I".
⏸️ Added a “Recover Game” button to the Pause Menu for when the game gets stuck.
🔄 Automatic correction added in case the car flips over.
🚗 Added the ability to press "T" if the car gets stuck to move it to a suitable position around the garage.
⏱️ Customer agreement waiting time is now shown as UI at the top of the screen.
📊 Fixed some indicator position issues.
🚶 Fixed rare issue when exiting the vehicle.
🛠️ Improved equipment repair speeds.
💰 Economy improvements.
🤝 Bargaining system improvements.
📚 Fixed rare UI bug in the tutorial.
👷 Fixed workers getting stuck after finishing tasks.
📦 Workers now place equipment back on the shelves.
Your feedback helps us make the game better every day. Thank you for your support! 🙏
Join our Discord to stay updated!
Don’t forget to check out our other games! 🎮
Changed files in this update