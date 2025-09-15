 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19986259 Edited 15 September 2025 – 16:19:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Mechanics! 🚗🔧

With this update, many issues have been fixed and the overall gameplay experience has become smoother. Here are the highlights:

✨ What’s New in v0.1.10?

  • 🖥️ UI/UX improvements.

  • 🔍 Added the ability to check which operations are completed/not completed on a car by pressing "I".

  • ⏸️ Added a “Recover Game” button to the Pause Menu for when the game gets stuck.

  • 🔄 Automatic correction added in case the car flips over.

  • 🚗 Added the ability to press "T" if the car gets stuck to move it to a suitable position around the garage.

  • ⏱️ Customer agreement waiting time is now shown as UI at the top of the screen.

  • 📊 Fixed some indicator position issues.

  • 🚶 Fixed rare issue when exiting the vehicle.

  • 🛠️ Improved equipment repair speeds.

  • 💰 Economy improvements.

  • 🤝 Bargaining system improvements.

  • 📚 Fixed rare UI bug in the tutorial.

  • 👷 Fixed workers getting stuck after finishing tasks.

  • 📦 Workers now place equipment back on the shelves.

Your feedback helps us make the game better every day. Thank you for your support! 🙏

Join our Discord to stay updated!

Don’t forget to check out our other games! 🎮






