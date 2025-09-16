 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19986249 Edited 16 September 2025 – 10:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
What’s New
• New quests
• New cannonballs: Cluster and Spike
• New monster: Deathshell
• Balance updates for cannonballs, galleons, melee weapons, and Foundry
• League values rebalanced
• Bug fixes and exploit removal

More details here:
https://board.moonmana.com/viewtopic.php?p=172612#p172612

Changed files in this update

Windows Pirates of Everseas Content Depot 577711
  • Loading history…
