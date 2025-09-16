What’s New
• New quests
• New cannonballs: Cluster and Spike
• New monster: Deathshell
• Balance updates for cannonballs, galleons, melee weapons, and Foundry
• League values rebalanced
• Bug fixes and exploit removal
More details here:
https://board.moonmana.com/viewtopic.php?p=172612#p172612
Update 16.09.2025
Update notes via Steam Community
