New Features:
The game has finally moved to the new Unity 6 engine. This should improve not only stability but also physics, as well as the smoothness of camera and controller tracking.
Now, when a bullet from enemy faction fighters hits the player, you will hear not only the hit sound but also blood splashes.
Your weapons and some items can now block enemy bullets. For example, the frying pan is useful not only for cooking :) And considering it’s cheaper than a tactical shield, it’s almost OP!
Weapons can now be used to push some monsters away.
New weapon added — Baseball Bat. You can buy it at the “Black Market.” With some skill, it can help you save ammo.
New weapon added — Baseball Bat with Nails. Also available at the “Black Market.”
The frying pan has gained a second purpose: now it can be used to fight monsters.
Some items can now be used in melee combat to deal damage to monsters, not only by throwing them. To know if an item deals damage and how much, check its description.
You can now kill a monster with a can of pickles.
You can now kill a monster with a can of cocoa.
Changes and Improvements:
Fixed an issue where the Makarov pistol could get stuck in the player’s hand.
Fixed an issue where the Desert Eagle pistol could get stuck in the player’s hand.
Fixed an issue where the Night Hawk pistol could get stuck in the player’s hand.
Fixed an issue where the Glock 19zo pistol could get stuck in the player’s hand.
Fixed an issue where the PL-14 pistol could get stuck in the player’s hand.
Adjusted the bullet impact force on faction objects.
Fixed controller vibration when two weapons collided in the player’s hands.
Fixed applying the “Render Scale (VR)” settings in the main menu — previously they only applied after reopening the settings.
Fixed the maximum value of “Render Scale (VR)” in the main menu. Previously it was limited to 130%, now it matches the in-game value of 150%.
Increased HMG durability by 60% (by player request).
Increased damage of the Remington 870 — from 18×15 to 24×15 (by player request).
Remington 870 ammo is now cheaper: previously 10 coupons per round, now 8.
Fixed headshot hitboxes for zombie stalkers and zombie thugs. They previously didn’t match animations, making it seem like automatic weapons had poor accuracy.
Fixed and improved several shaders.
In the “Outpost” clearing mission, AFU fighters assisting you now have increased health.
AI Behavior Changes:
Many monsters now react to bullet impacts.
Some monsters can now be pushed away with weapons if they get too close. This not only pushes them back but can also briefly stun them.
You can now throw heavy objects at certain monsters to knock them back and buy some time. (Of course, throwing a can of pickles at a giant monster is useless!)
Changed the behavior of the “Zone Ghost” monster from the Dark faction: now it can not only cloak but also dash — either toward the player or behind them. This makes it a very dangerous opponent.
Changed the behavior of the “Phantom”: in camouflage mode, when only its glowing red eyes are visible, it is almost completely immune to attacks. You must either wait for it to leave this state or aim precisely at its eyes.
Changed the behavior of the “Ghoul”: it is now faster, can partially absorb bullet damage while cloaked, and can switch modes more quickly.
Fixed headshot hitboxes for zombie stalkers, zombie thugs, and zombie scientists.
Adjustments:
Zombies can now be pushed back with enough force using the following weapons:
Riot Shield
AAC Honey Badger
AK-74
AK-74M
AKS-74
AKS-74U
AS Val
VSK-94
Barrett M82
CZ Scorpion EVO 3
FN SCAR 17
OTs-14 Groza
HMG
Huot LMG
Remington 870
M4
M16
17 “Ghost”
27 “Ghost”
Saiga-9
Valmet M78
