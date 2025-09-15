The game has finally moved to the new Unity 6 engine. This should improve not only stability but also physics, as well as the smoothness of camera and controller tracking.

Now, when a bullet from enemy faction fighters hits the player, you will hear not only the hit sound but also blood splashes.

Your weapons and some items can now block enemy bullets. For example, the frying pan is useful not only for cooking :) And considering it’s cheaper than a tactical shield, it’s almost OP!

Weapons can now be used to push some monsters away.

New weapon added — Baseball Bat. You can buy it at the “Black Market.” With some skill, it can help you save ammo.

New weapon added — Baseball Bat with Nails. Also available at the “Black Market.”

The frying pan has gained a second purpose: now it can be used to fight monsters.

Some items can now be used in melee combat to deal damage to monsters, not only by throwing them. To know if an item deals damage and how much, check its description.

You can now kill a monster with a can of pickles.