 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19986105 Edited 15 September 2025 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
✨ New Feature: Undo Your Last Move
You can now undo your last action using the Z, Tab, or Backspace keys — or by clicking the new undo button with your mouse!

This quality-of-life update gives you more flexibility and makes experimenting with puzzles more forgiving and fun.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3792541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link