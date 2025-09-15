✨ New Feature: Undo Your Last Move
You can now undo your last action using the Z, Tab, or Backspace keys — or by clicking the new undo button with your mouse!
This quality-of-life update gives you more flexibility and makes experimenting with puzzles more forgiving and fun.
Undo Feature Added + QoL Improvements
