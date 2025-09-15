Bug Fixes
Fixed the bug related to the stranger’s field of vision.
Other Changes
Added outlines to the gas can, bag, and flashlight.
Increased in-game brightness.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed the bug related to the stranger’s field of vision.
Added outlines to the gas can, bag, and flashlight.
Increased in-game brightness.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update