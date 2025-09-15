 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19986065 Edited 15 September 2025 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the bug related to the stranger’s field of vision.

Other Changes

  • Added outlines to the gas can, bag, and flashlight.

  • Increased in-game brightness.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3835411
