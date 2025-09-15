 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19986057 Edited 15 September 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.4.10.66

Five days left! Hype!

Known

  • We’ve removed the balls in the hangar since they caused network issues. They’ll be brought back as soon as we’ve fixed them properly!

Bugfixes

  • Fixed vault doors opening before finishing the mission in some of the sectors

  • Tightened up the flow when being disconnected so you don't end up in a broken menu

  • A lot of audio tweaks and fixes to VO

  • Retroactively award and ensure Venture rewards are unlocked

  • Fixed inverted look on gamepad getting wrong sensitivity values

  • Vsynch is now disabled by default, and changed default FOV to 80

Design

  • Made Challenge Rating 1 and 2 a bit easier when fighting ground enemies (more improvements changes to come)

  • And a bunch of tweaks and optimizations to various levels so they work better 🙂

Changed files in this update

