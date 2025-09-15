v0.4.10.66
Five days left! Hype!
Known
We’ve removed the balls in the hangar since they caused network issues. They’ll be brought back as soon as we’ve fixed them properly!
Bugfixes
Fixed vault doors opening before finishing the mission in some of the sectors
Tightened up the flow when being disconnected so you don't end up in a broken menu
A lot of audio tweaks and fixes to VO
Retroactively award and ensure Venture rewards are unlocked
Fixed inverted look on gamepad getting wrong sensitivity values
Vsynch is now disabled by default, and changed default FOV to 80
Design
Made Challenge Rating 1 and 2 a bit easier when fighting ground enemies (more improvements changes to come)
And a bunch of tweaks and optimizations to various levels so they work better 🙂
