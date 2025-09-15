v0.4.10.66

Five days left! Hype!



We’ve removed the balls in the hangar since they caused network issues. They’ll be brought back as soon as we’ve fixed them properly!

Fixed vault doors opening before finishing the mission in some of the sectors

Tightened up the flow when being disconnected so you don't end up in a broken menu

A lot of audio tweaks and fixes to VO

Retroactively award and ensure Venture rewards are unlocked

Fixed inverted look on gamepad getting wrong sensitivity values