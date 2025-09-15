The game has received a Korean translation thanks to user X: HingHingman. The translation was done using artificial intelligence, so it might be inaccurate in some places. Because of this, the translation will be marked as BETA until it is verified by someone or adjusted by the player community. Nevertheless, I decided to add the translation to the game because I believe it will make the game accessible to more players! I greatly appreciate your attention and the opportunity to give players a new gaming experience.



A small number of issues have been fixed in the game, including:

Added missing text in places where only Cyrillic was present and English text was absent. Fixed some significant issues in enemy battles, including the lack of interface in fights with multiple enemies. Improved the elevator explosion scene at the end of Chapter 2. Fixed an issue with Mulf in the conference room: now when he dies or loses, he appears to the player instead of becoming invisible. Other minor bugs and rough edges have also been fixed.