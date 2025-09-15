ITR Gameplay

Rifts prevent Ore purification. Previously this meant that you could not mine asteroids in rifts with Purifying Mining Lasers at all. Now they can break up rift stone like R-Mining Lasers, but not as efficiently.

Secondary objective objects are no longer dockable to avoid confusion

Object Detectors can now detect and highlight the Time Device

Added additional dialog to the Time Device to make it clearer that you need to complete all Into The Rift story missions before you can use it

Improved description of Xsotan Core Extraction mission objectives

ITR QoL

Rift extraction is now always visible in HUD (for Ripcord, Wormhole Generator, Wormhole Device)

Rift teleport (both into the rift and out of it via Ripcord) can now be canceled

Improved the teleporters "Go-To" dialog option: in addition to being moved to the teleporter, the player ship is now oriented towards it

If a ship needs to be restored out of a rift sector after a crash, it is no longer silently moved to players reconstruction site

If it's a player ship, it's restored at the last repair dock the player has seen (the same sector the player will respawn at)



If it's an alliance ship, it's restored at the reconstruction site of one of the alliance members and all alliance members are informed by mail

Xsotan Hunter Captain's chat messages now show the ship's name instead of the ship's class (as class is just "Ship" by default)

Bugfixes

Fixed a crash when removing entities with pending updates from a sector

[UBR] Fixed a crash when there were very high amounts of loot in the sector and optimized handling of glow particles

[UBR] Fixed a crash that occurred when player ships were destroyed right at the start of a camera animation

[UBR] Fixed a crash when entering a new sector related to loot rendering

[UBR] Fixed an issue where non-functional cube ships would be generated for NPCs

[UBR] Fixed an issue where repair platforms were unable to restore any blocks that were lost since entering the rift sector if the ship was initially over the rift missions weight limit

Fixed an issue where partial secondary objective descriptions were displayed for the currently tracked mission

Fixed some descriptions in missions not being translated

Fixed an issue where the continue button in the main menu was disabled after version updates

(Note: Even if the continue button is disabled, previous galaxies are still accessible through "Singleplayer")

