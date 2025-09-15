Hello, friends. I am glad to report on the great work done, now I will describe the most important points, a lot has been done, every day the players write to me in all the networks of the project about bugs and suggestions.

✅The experience gain system has been changed if you kill enemies with a car turret. Now the character and the car get the same experience as the companions.

✅The quest system has been completed, now if the NPC says that he needs items and you find them, these items will be removed from you, and if the NPC says find and bring and show or something like that, then the found items will remain with you. The item scanning button in the inventory now works according to the same system.

✅Now, for completing the entire quest chain for each NPC, you will be given a special item "Strengthening Aid Card", an exclusive Privilege access Card. It gives you the opportunity to get access to something or exchange for something. Since many players have already completed many quests, I have prepared an item that will reset all completed quests and you can complete them again and get a card. Enter this code "ZcLJTpqY73p5" in the contraband menu and you will receive an item, use it to erase the quest data. The code will be available until version 0.30 of the game.

✅Fixed errors with the widgets of the companion menu, improved the system of pointing the center of the screen.

✅Liquidators' howitzers can be detonated with any explosive with damage above 1000.

✅Plasma explosives and the G3 drone now, like plasma weapons, ignore enemy defenses and deal 100% damage.

✅Fixed an error in the stationary location scanners and the mobile location scanner.

✅Tags have been added to several quests, a Sidekick's quest to find a flamethrower, an Armor merchant's Quest to find his briefcase.

✅Fixed bugs with interacting with NPCs and interactive items and elevators.

✅The Tirg Liquidators' car is now regularly receiving damage from missiles.

✅Bosses and some elite enemies have increased damage.

✅New objects from the territory of the Liquidators have been added to the database of the enemy and resource scanner, namely: the RRS5 Minigun, the Apocalypse Rocket Launcher, and the X5R Turret.

✅All cars in the game have added power, traction and some speed.

✅All personal drones, turrets, and robots have been redesigned for a new system of interaction by aiming at the center of the screen.

✅All personal cars have been converted to a new system of interaction by pointing at the center of the screen. Refuel the cars and charge the turrets on the cars in the same way as before, only now we approach it from either side and aim at the center of the screen so that it stands out.

✅Added saving for tooltips, now information windows will be displayed once. To reset the saving of hints, you need to disable them in the game settings and re-enable them, then log back into the game.

✅A guided Z7 drone of the 6th rank has been added to the crafting.

✅The RX200 and RX100 mobile incubators have a 10% chance of hatching eggs.





