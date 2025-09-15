Gameplay
• Consumable Menu: Hold E & scroll to use consumables from your inventory.
• Safezone Breach Events: 30% Chance
▸Kill all zombies & Repair walls before the 5 minute timer triggers a nuke & wipes your safezone.
Fixes
• Armor pickups were missing collision, resulting in physics not working, this was fixed.
Update Notes 9/15
