 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19985800 Edited 15 September 2025 – 14:26:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay
• Consumable Menu: Hold E & scroll to use consumables from your inventory.
• Safezone Breach Events: 30% Chance
Kill all zombies & Repair walls before the 5 minute timer triggers a nuke & wipes your safezone.

Fixes
• Armor pickups were missing collision, resulting in physics not working, this was fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3931751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link