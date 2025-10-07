 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 19985785 Edited 7 October 2025 – 12:46:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

so i hired 2 guys who are good on computers. were all gonna make mage arena 2. its gonna be so cool just wait. thats why theres not many updates, me and my 2 other guys are making mage arena 2. its gonna be awesome. youre gonna be able to cast fireball but instead of 8 guys in a world its gonna be 100 guys. just wait its gonna be so awesome. were gonna have real servers all over the world for you guys to play on in a few months just wait its gonna be so cool. but by a few months i mean like 6. shoutout to all the wizards love all the wizards out there. see u soon.

