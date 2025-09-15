 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19985780
Update notes via Steam Community
There was a game crash if you use the Formation Command in the Base Menu and move characters in a specific way. This mechanic does not do anything useful for gameplay so it is removed. This will not change the experience playing the game. You can still reposition units during the battle prep menu right before the chapter begins.

With each update, the Game Config might reset. Please just double check it if anything is changed. Thank you for your time and patience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2424302
