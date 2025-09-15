There was a game crash if you use the Formation Command in the Base Menu and move characters in a specific way. This mechanic does not do anything useful for gameplay so it is removed. This will not change the experience playing the game. You can still reposition units during the battle prep menu right before the chapter begins.
With each update, the Game Config might reset. Please just double check it if anything is changed. Thank you for your time and patience.
Quick Bug Fix With Formation
Update notes via Steam Community
