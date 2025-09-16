Greetings, everyone!

We've just deployed a major update that makes KIBORG even better. As always, a huge thank you for your continued support and feedback—it was instrumental in shaping this list of changes.

🎮 Key Improvements in This Update:

🛋️ Local Couch Co-op (via Steam Remote Play Together)

The highly requested feature is here! You can now experience the game's story with a friend on the same screen. While it's local co-op, you can easily invite a friend to play online using Steam Remote Play Together. Grab a couch and get ready for some shared adventures!

✨ Significant UI Polish

We've done a major visual overhaul of the game's user interface. All elements remain in their familiar places (we didn't change the UX), but they now look much more detailed, stylish, and atmospheric. We hope you enjoy the new visual flair!

⚡ Major Performance Optimization (CPU)

We performed a deep code refactoring that significantly reduces the game's CPU load. This is especially noticeable in large levels and scenes with many objects. Note: If your performance was previously limited by your graphics card (GPU), you may not see a drastic FPS boost, but overall stability should be improved.

🎙️ New Narrator Voiceover (Optional)

We've recorded an alternative voiceover for the main narrator in English. This is an option for those who, for whatever reason, would prefer a different delivery. It's important to note: We still consider the original voice to be the canonical one and we love it, but we are listening to our community and want to ensure everyone can find the most comfortable experience. The new voice can be selected in the sound settings.

📢 New Announcer Lines

The narrator has become a bit more talkative! We've added several new lines that may hint at some story details and immerse you deeper into the game's atmosphere. Don't worry, we've avoided spoilers—just some light and intriguing hints.

🎬 Intro Video for New Players

To better introduce new players to the game's world, we've added a cinematic intro video that plays when starting a new game. We took it from our launch trailer, so it won't be new content for our veterans, but it will perfectly set the tone for newcomers.

🐞 Numerous Bug Fixes

As with any major update, we've squashed a bunch of small and not-so-small bugs to make your gameplay even smoother and more enjoyable.

For example fixed chain attack widget stuck on screen

We hope you enjoy these changes! As always, we'd love to hear your feedback in the comments below.

Thank you for playing KIBORG!

Your Sobaka Studio team.