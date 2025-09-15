- Demon Bomb has bigger explosion
- Improved notification of Demon Lord blockade being destroyed
- Fixed issue with Demon Lord defeat not despawning other enemies
- Fixed issue with player not spawning after winning game and reentering level
Update Notes for September 15, 2025
