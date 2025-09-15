 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19985469 Edited 15 September 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Demon Bomb has bigger explosion
  • Improved notification of Demon Lord blockade being destroyed
  • Fixed issue with Demon Lord defeat not despawning other enemies
  • Fixed issue with player not spawning after winning game and reentering level

