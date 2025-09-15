🚨 Officers,

We're deploying an update for SWAT Commander to version 0.7.7.5!

This time, we introduce our first additions of Advanced game modes to the missions — "Random Range" and "Tank on Tank"!

Remember that for the next week, SWAT Commander is available at a 20% discount! This is a great moment to grab our game if you haven't yet because we're not done with our updates. New mission coming September 29th, so don't miss out!

What are game modes? Well, let's do a quick recap — game modes are basically different configurations that you can apply to your mission's playthrough while setting it up. The ones we've had so far for every mission (which we'll refer to from now on as the Classic game modes) came in three options. Game modes alter many properties of a mission, including its objectives, environment details, the behavior and equipment used by the suspects you encounter, and even some core mechanics. So let's talk about the new ones!

You can find the Advanced Game Modes tab here after selecting the mission you want to play

Random Range — Your intel was bad, Commander. As in, "the investigation team is to report to the chief of police immediately" level of bad. Nothing matches, nothing makes sense, and worse yet — you have scracely little hope of knowing what's in store! Terrorist bombers on a farm? No one saw that coming. Why are there gangers teaming up with hillbillies and where is your backup? All good questions, such a shame there's no time for answers. It's just you and your adaptation skills stretched to their limits.

Tank on Tank — Well, well, look who's bringing out the big guns! Unfortunately, it's the suspects. Yep, they're packing some serious heat with advanced weapons, heavy armor, and top-of-the-line shields. Ouch. You know how they say fight fire with fire, so you'd better follow suit if you're to stand any chance of bringing in these tanky perps. Only the biggest bullet sponges will survive this intense encounter.

Remember that you can find the Headcam view that lets you observe the game from the SWAT officer's helmet-mounted camera in the gameplay settings

SWAT Commander v.0.7.7.5 - Patch Notes:

GAME FEATURES

New Advanced Game Mode for each mission — Random Range

New Advanced Game Mode for each mission — Tank on Tank

EQUIPMENT

Added randomization of attachments when using the randomize current equipment button on the equipment screen

UI

Fixed an issue with the player names setting in the pause menu not working

Fixed an issue with input settings not initializing correctly on clients

Check out the Tank on Tank game mode in action while using the headcam view feature during the Breaking Point mission:

After the next, new mission update, it'll be time for a roadmap with more of our update plans laid out for you to investigate!

Over and out,

SWAT Commander Team