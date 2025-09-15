What we've been working on this fortnight.

Technical Team

Content Team

Graphics Team

Joe (Crunchy Leek) has been working on:

Infographics

Welcome to the 20th edition of The Brighter Leek.The big news is that the Hopeforest 6 ⭐️ quest is almost ready, and we are planning on launching it next week!Now Botanist is out the door and in your hands, the coding on Milestones has resumed in earnest, starting with the Hopeport professions - Alchemist, Forager, Fisher and Chef.Andrew (Bossy Leek) has been working on:• Coding and polishing for the Botanist profession.• Project Milestone - Milestones.• Various bug fixes.James B (Legendary Leek) has been working on:• Coding and polishing for the Botanist profession.• Launching various game updates.• Project Milestone - Milestones.• Various bug fixes.Ian (Multipurpose Leek) has been working on:• Mapping for the Botanist profession.• Mapping for the the Hopeforest 6 ⭐️ quest.• Various aspect mapping fixes.Paul (Hairy Leek) has been working on:• Coding for the Mine of Mantuban 7 ⭐️ quest.• Project Milestone - Miner Minigame.• QA testing various quests.Samuel (Maybe Leek) has been working on:• Coding for the Hopeforest 3 ⭐️ quest.• Reading and replying to support requests and customer complaints.• Preparing this Brighter Leek.Daniel (Thin Leek) has been working on:• Polishing the Hopeforest 6 ⭐️ quest.• Coding for Miner bounties.Steve (Lanky Leek) has been working on:• Coding for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Project Milestone - Blacksmith Minigame.Nic (Cactus Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Mapping for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Being promoted to Graphics Lead!Greg (Laid Back Leek) has been working on:• Concept art for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Graphics for the Hopeforest 6 ⭐️ quest.• Splash art for the Hopeforest 6 ⭐️ quest.• Graphics for Project Milestone.• Graphics for this Brighter Leek.Lewis (Sloth Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Hopeforest 6 ⭐️ quest.• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.James T (Jimmy Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.Alex (Octo Leek) has been working on:• Graphics for the Mine of Mantuban 4 ⭐️ quest.• Audio and particles for the Botanist profession.• Audio and particles for the Hopeforest 6 ⭐️ quest.Haaris has left Fen Research. We will open up recruitment again very soon to find a replacement.