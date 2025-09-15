 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19985303 Edited 15 September 2025 – 16:46:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

👋 Dear heroes!

The wait is over – Superhero Simulator is officially out now!
Step into an open-world adventure where you can protect the city while also experiencing the fun side of everyday life.

🦸‍♂️ What can you do?

  • Defend the city against villains

  • Earn money by working different jobs:
    • Drive a taxi 🚕
    • Flip burgers 🍔
    • Work as a cashier 🛒

  • Spend your hard-earned money on clothes and food

  • Customize your superhero the way you want

🚀 And this is just the beginning! New missions, skills, and content will be added regularly after launch.

💬 Join our community and share your feedback:
👉 Join our Discord

✨ It’s time to become a hero – the city needs you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3531261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link