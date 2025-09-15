👋 Dear heroes!
The wait is over – Superhero Simulator is officially out now!
Step into an open-world adventure where you can protect the city while also experiencing the fun side of everyday life.
🦸♂️ What can you do?
Defend the city against villains
Earn money by working different jobs:
• Drive a taxi 🚕
• Flip burgers 🍔
• Work as a cashier 🛒
Spend your hard-earned money on clothes and food
Customize your superhero the way you want
🚀 And this is just the beginning! New missions, skills, and content will be added regularly after launch.
💬 Join our community and share your feedback:
👉 Join our Discord
✨ It’s time to become a hero – the city needs you!
