👋 Dear heroes!

The wait is over – Superhero Simulator is officially out now!

Step into an open-world adventure where you can protect the city while also experiencing the fun side of everyday life.

🦸‍♂️ What can you do?

Defend the city against villains

Earn money by working different jobs:

• Drive a taxi 🚕

• Flip burgers 🍔

• Work as a cashier 🛒

Spend your hard-earned money on clothes and food

Customize your superhero the way you want

🚀 And this is just the beginning! New missions, skills, and content will be added regularly after launch.

💬 Join our community and share your feedback:

👉 Join our Discord

✨ It’s time to become a hero – the city needs you!