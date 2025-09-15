 Skip to content
Major 15 September 2025 Build 19985299 Edited 15 September 2025 – 16:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, Flippers!

First, we would like to apologize :(

While working on adding controller and Steamdeck support, we ran into some complications and technical issues we weren’t able to resolve, so this update won’t include it. Also, because of the delay with that, we weren’t able to finish the new layout options.

We know you guys waited for those changes, and we’re very sorry we couldn’t add them this patch. But we’ll continue working on those, and hopefully will add them to the next one.

However, we did work on many other things (and thank god those worked out correctly :D)

So here’s the list of everything new:

  • Achievements were added!

  • You can now change your "home" bus

  • Added 7 new quests

  • Added completely new buses - Ural and Street Food

  • Ural is available at the Bus Sale

  • Added new collectibles

  • You can now sell doors

  • You can now remove partitions

  • Added new items: furniture, hobs, showers, dakimakuras, cubes with letters

  • Some localization improvements

  • Better plumbing UI

  • Fixed bug when player has to put all the furniture again after reload

  • Fixed bug with some objects movement possibility

  • Fixed an issue where finishes would flicker with a weird checkered texture instead of its own

  • Fixed some bugs with placing objects along a wall with different floor heights

  • Fixed bug with collectibles interaction button

  • Fixed a bug where already mounted objects could not be snapped/placed

  • Fixed an issue where facades would change their texture when switching materials

  • Fixed an issue where trims would appear in the shop when the player did not have the finishes tool

  • Fixed a visual bug where the final screen had too many tasks to fit on it

Thanks everyone for sharing feedback, bugs, and just playing the game itself.

We will continue to improve it.

Hope you enjoy the update!


