Hey, Flippers!
First, we would like to apologize :(
While working on adding controller and Steamdeck support, we ran into some complications and technical issues we weren’t able to resolve, so this update won’t include it. Also, because of the delay with that, we weren’t able to finish the new layout options.
We know you guys waited for those changes, and we’re very sorry we couldn’t add them this patch. But we’ll continue working on those, and hopefully will add them to the next one.
However, we did work on many other things (and thank god those worked out correctly :D)
So here’s the list of everything new:
Achievements were added!
You can now change your "home" bus
Added 7 new quests
Added completely new buses - Ural and Street Food
Ural is available at the Bus Sale
Added new collectibles
You can now sell doors
You can now remove partitions
Added new items: furniture, hobs, showers, dakimakuras, cubes with letters
Some localization improvements
Better plumbing UI
Fixed bug when player has to put all the furniture again after reload
Fixed bug with some objects movement possibility
Fixed an issue where finishes would flicker with a weird checkered texture instead of its own
Fixed some bugs with placing objects along a wall with different floor heights
Fixed bug with collectibles interaction button
Fixed a bug where already mounted objects could not be snapped/placed
Fixed an issue where facades would change their texture when switching materials
Fixed an issue where trims would appear in the shop when the player did not have the finishes tool
Fixed a visual bug where the final screen had too many tasks to fit on it
Thanks everyone for sharing feedback, bugs, and just playing the game itself.
We will continue to improve it.
Hope you enjoy the update!
Changed files in this update