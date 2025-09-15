Hey, Flippers!

First, we would like to apologize :(

While working on adding controller and Steamdeck support, we ran into some complications and technical issues we weren’t able to resolve, so this update won’t include it. Also, because of the delay with that, we weren’t able to finish the new layout options.

We know you guys waited for those changes, and we’re very sorry we couldn’t add them this patch. But we’ll continue working on those, and hopefully will add them to the next one.

However, we did work on many other things (and thank god those worked out correctly :D)

So here’s the list of everything new:

Achievements were added!

You can now change your "home" bus

Added 7 new quests

Added completely new buses - Ural and Street Food

Ural is available at the Bus Sale

Added new collectibles

You can now sell doors

You can now remove partitions

Added new items: furniture, hobs, showers, dakimakuras, cubes with letters

Some localization improvements

Better plumbing UI

Fixed bug when player has to put all the furniture again after reload

Fixed bug with some objects movement possibility

Fixed an issue where finishes would flicker with a weird checkered texture instead of its own

Fixed some bugs with placing objects along a wall with different floor heights

Fixed bug with collectibles interaction button

Fixed a bug where already mounted objects could not be snapped/placed

Fixed an issue where facades would change their texture when switching materials

Fixed an issue where trims would appear in the shop when the player did not have the finishes tool

Fixed a visual bug where the final screen had too many tasks to fit on it

Thanks everyone for sharing feedback, bugs, and just playing the game itself.

We will continue to improve it.

Hope you enjoy the update!



