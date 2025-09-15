Quick Patch
Updated “Z to close eyes” prompt. Now also warns “something is chasing you.” Hopefully this will prevent some deaths until better explanations and dialogue is added.
Cleaned up some facility exterior geometry.
Adjusted terrain nearby facility to match geometry changes.
Coming This Week
Respawn system! No more running all the way back from the car every time you die (thank god).
Known Issues (Same as last patch)
Sound slider works, but doesn’t start at the right position.
High Contrast mode does not yet function correctly if activated after the REDSHIFT starts.
Fog preventing you from going off the map is still a major issue (I’ll be tackling it soon).
First-time startup requires a mouse click to begin.
