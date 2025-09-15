 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19985290 Edited 15 September 2025 – 13:39:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quick Patch

  • Updated “Z to close eyes” prompt. Now also warns “something is chasing you.” Hopefully this will prevent some deaths until better explanations and dialogue is added.

  • Cleaned up some facility exterior geometry.

  • Adjusted terrain nearby facility to match geometry changes.

Coming This Week

  • Respawn system! No more running all the way back from the car every time you die (thank god).

Known Issues (Same as last patch)

  • Sound slider works, but doesn’t start at the right position.

  • High Contrast mode does not yet function correctly if activated after the REDSHIFT starts.

  • Fog preventing you from going off the map is still a major issue (I’ll be tackling it soon).

  • First-time startup requires a mouse click to begin.

Changed files in this update

