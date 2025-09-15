 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19985265 Edited 15 September 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Piñata Go Boom is now available on Steam!

We're very excited to share with you the full version of Piñata Go Boom!

Thank you so much for playing the demo and providing your feedback, it’s been incredibly helpful in improving the game! We really appreciate your contributions.

What you can expect:

- 8 prestiges

- A massive skill tree full of new upgrades

- Lots of new toys and piñatas to smash

- 15 different skins

- Full controller support

- Keyboard shortcuts to access the Hub/New Day

- Left mouse navigation in the talent tree

- Works on Steam Deck

We are also launching with the following amazing bundles:

- Piñata Go Boom x Lyca

- Piñata Go Boom x Trainatic

- Piñata Go Boom x Keep on Mining!

- Piñata Go Boom x Click and Conquer

- Piñata Go Boom x Snakecremental

Skin Contest

Starting today, we will have a character skin contest! If you would like to participate, details and rules are in our Discord server

Tell your friends if you like our game, it means a lot to a two person team like ours. And if you enjoy Piñata Go Boom, please leave a review!

Milo & Giulia

