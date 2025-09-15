30-day modification report and summary of each batch of upgrade patches ————





1. Fixed some resolution display errors and screen adaptation issues.



2. Fixed some map size misalignment issues.



3. Fixed an issue with the AKC Super Heavy Ship clone.



4. Fixed an issue where particle effects did not display when the ship was severely damaged.



5. Optimized some map effects.



5. Optimized the effects of the Heat Ray laser hitting targets.



6. Optimized weapon firing sound effects.



7. Optimized interface effects



8. Cancel the three-shot weapon of medium heavy and heavy ships and change it to two-shot (due to balance requirements)