This Patch contains some updates and fixes for the 2025 Season 4 Release.

You can find the Release Notes for this Patch below, or on the iRacing Forums here:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/85557/2025-season-4-patch-1-release-notes-2025-09-12-01

Simulation

User Interface

GENERAL: Fixed an issue where some values had excessive decimal precision. Fixed an issue where spin controls were lacking feedback when selected. Fixed stutter when race flags are shown for the first time. Added VR screen space controls to the Options menu. Fixed a FOV calculator bug that mixed up imperial/metric units, causing the FOV to come out wrong.

SESSION SCREEN: Added a gradient behind the steering wheel in the Session Screen to improve contrast. Fixed an issue where multiple items in the top bar of the Session Screen were not center-aligned. Fixed an issue where the driver select dropdown would not update when new drivers entered the session. Fixed an issue with the radar not keeping a square aspect ratio.

DRIVE SCREEN: In the F1 box, moved the real-time clock from the header space to the bottom row, and added a Sim-time clock alongside it. The F2 and F3 boxes have been adjusted to no longer require a scrollbar. Fixed an issue with the positioning of black box controls after moving them and then transitioning to another screen, or closing the Sim. Larger size options have been added for Virtual Mirror and the Delta Bar. Fixed an issue where all black boxes would grow larger when a car had a large car-specific black box. Fixed an issue with some elements clipping with a narrower top bar and the focus driver element. The tire change feedback icon is now hidden when not in a Race Session. UI layer settings for a few widgets have been adjusted to ensure layering priority for: Pit Speed, Pit Info, Pacing, Flags, and Penalties. To help make the drive screen UI and text larger and more readable, we adjusted the Drive Screen to allow UI scaling past where the Session Screen will stop applying it. Improved the spacing between the driver names and the AI helmets in the Results and Entries tabs.

GARAGE SCREEN: Fixed an issue where the garage canvas could overlap the bottom bar. The Tech Inspection spinner is now appropriately centered.

OPTIONS SCREEN: Dropdowns that have many options now correctly show a scroll bar at all times. Options Screen scaling within split layouts have been improved. Updated tooltips for the Controls section of the Options screen. Fixed the label for the Shift Aid option. Removed some extra borders from items in the Controller Configuration Wizard screens. Fixed an issue where sound cards could disappear from the Options screen if they had a unicode character in their name.

BROADCAST MODE: Added the split mode/broadcast UI.



Dirt Racing

Raised the collision and damage thresholds for Dirt Road cars making contact with the environment. This allows for a bit more aggressive driving before receiving an incident from a wall or bump collision.

Graphics

Fixed an issue where driver names that display on vehicles would incorrectly appear as uppercase, or not appear at all, when reloading the car paint via the CTRL+R command.

Audio

Fixed some audio level and mixing issues with the updated hybrid systems for all applicable cars.

Hybrid motor audio has been tuned.

A setting has been added to the “app.ini” file that allows users to display sound levels in dB units or a generic slider. 'soundUiControlsInDb=1' displays the level sliders in dB. 'soundUiControlsInDb=0' displays the level sliders in a range from 0-100.



Controls

Improved the auto-detection of Fanatec wheels.

Cars

<Car Class> GTP Class Cars

For GTPs that feature the hybrid system, fixed an issue with the deployment cutting unexpectedly after a few laps.

For the new hybrid system, added an atmospheric condition correction to the allowable halfshaft power.

<Car Class> Touring Class Cars (TCR)

iRacing setups have been updated.

Acura NSX GT3 EVO 22

Fixed an issue where the rainlight would not properly disfigure with rear-end damage.

Audi 90 GTO

iRacing setups have been updated.

Audi R18

Onboard engine sounds have been improved.

BMW M Hybrid V8

Updated the rev limiter type to be consistent with other GTP cars in the class.

BMW M4 GT3

iRacing setups have been updated.

Dallara F3

iRacing setups have been updated.

Dirt Big Block Modified

iRacing setups have been updated.

Strengthened the rear spoiler.

Dirt UMP Modified

iRacing setups have been updated.

Ford GT GT2

iRacing setups have been updated.

Ford Mustang GT3

Fixed a crash that was occurring with the iRacing lemans_fixed setup.

Ford Mustang GT4

Adjusted the pit limiter to now be available in all gears.

Fixed an issue with the decrement bind on the TC2 setting.

Kia Optima

iRacing setups have been updated.

Dirt Late Model

(ALL) - iRacing setups have been updated.

Mercedes-AMG W12 E Performance

Fixed an issue where the Battery SoC value was not displaying correctly in the In-Car Adjustments black box.

For the new hybrid system, added an independent setting that overrides the selected deploy mode. This can be activated in fixed setups.

For the new hybrid system, improved attack mode to be more aggressive with deployment but with greater battery drawdown. This improves its use as an overtaking tool but will hurt SoC management overall.

Increased the maximum-achievable turbo boost to improve engine performance at high altitude tracks.

iRacing setups have been updated.

Mercedes-AMG W13 E Performance

Fixed an issue where the Battery SoC value was not displaying correctly in the In-Car Adjustments black box.

For the new hybrid system, added an independent setting for recharge mode that overrides the selected deploy mode. This can be activated in fixed setups.

For the new hybrid system, improved attack mode to be more aggressive with deployment but with greater battery drawdown. This improves its use as an overtaking tool but will hurt SoC management overall.

Added further adjustments to engine braking to improve braking stability.

iRacing setups have been updated.

NASCAR Gen 4 Chevrolet Monte Carlo - 2003

Gauge lightmap has been updated.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR

TS and ESC switches are now mappable to the TC1 and TC2 in-car controls respectively.

Skip Barber Formula 2000

iRacing setups have been updated.

Toyota GR86

iRacing setups have been updated.



Tracks

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Mexico City)

Fixed an ad on the right-side wall near the start of the pit entry lane.

The slowdown penalty at Turn 2 has been increased.

A variety of config-specific fencing has been updated.

Distant buildings textures have been updated.

(Oval) - Moved the restart zone cones into the grass.

Bristol Motor Speedway

Some terrain seams have been patched.

Chicago Street Course

Some terrain seams have been patched.

Darlington Raceway

Some terrain seams have been patched.

Daytona International Speedway

(Road Course) - Moved the anti-cut pyramid curbs in the LeMans chicane closer to the sawtooth curbs.

Dover Motor Speedway

Some terrain seams have been patched.

Homestead Miami Speedway

Some terrain seams have been patched.

Iowa Speedway

Some terrain seams have been patched.

Kansas Speedway

Some terrain seams have been patched.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Some terrain seams have been patched.

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Some terrain seams have been patched.

Martinsville Speedway

Some terrain seams have been patched.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Some terrain seams have been patched.

Oulton Park Circuit

Adjusted the visual popping distances on some tire bundles.

Flagstand numbers have been added.

Terrain texture has been updated.

pit wall textures have been updated.

Rockingham Speedway

Some terrain seams have been patched.

Sonoma Raceway

All missing UI images have been added.

(Indycar 2012-2018) - Adjusted the cones and walls around the hairpin.

A variety of visual and physical touch-ups have been completed at this track, including: A variety of floating objects have been tethered appropriately. Objects around the drag strip are now solid. Outer fences have been adjusted. Weekend crowds around the mini golf course area have been touched-up. Parasol and umbrella placements have been optimized for perfect picnicking. The tunnel area has been updated.



Talladega Superspeedway

Some terrain seams have been patched.

Watkins Glen International