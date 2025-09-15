 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19985190 Edited 15 September 2025 – 14:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where ladders sometimes failed to function correctly in the Reforged version. (Thanks to Kostr184)
  • Added new Trial Rooms to the Reforged version, created by Kostr184.
  • Localization updates — thanks to Leon for the Simplified Chinese translation.

