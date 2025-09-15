🧪 To be rechecked

- Steam settings have been reworked. Achievements should now work (even for the Playtest version).

⚠️ My tests are conclusive, but since I already have the non-Playtest version in my library, it could skew my results.

So, please confirm for yourself 🙏.



🛠️ Bugfix

- Achievement related to DNA harvesting fixed.

- Desynchronization between the displayed stats and those of the zombie profile fixed.

- When a new zombie was created, its job would appear as "None." This is now replaced by "No Activity" (with translated variants).



🔧 Changes

- The inactive activity "---" is replaced by "No Activity" (with translation).