🧪 To be rechecked
- Steam settings have been reworked. Achievements should now work (even for the Playtest version).
⚠️ My tests are conclusive, but since I already have the non-Playtest version in my library, it could skew my results.
So, please confirm for yourself 🙏.
🛠️ Bugfix
- Achievement related to DNA harvesting fixed.
- Desynchronization between the displayed stats and those of the zombie profile fixed.
- When a new zombie was created, its job would appear as "None." This is now replaced by "No Activity" (with translated variants).
🔧 Changes
- The inactive activity "---" is replaced by "No Activity" (with translation).
Bêta Version [0.0.29]
Update notes via Steam Community
