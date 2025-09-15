 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19985082 Edited 15 September 2025 – 14:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🧪 To be rechecked
- Steam settings have been reworked. Achievements should now work (even for the Playtest version).
⚠️ My tests are conclusive, but since I already have the non-Playtest version in my library, it could skew my results.
So, please confirm for yourself 🙏.

🛠️ Bugfix
- Achievement related to DNA harvesting fixed.
- Desynchronization between the displayed stats and those of the zombie profile fixed.
- When a new zombie was created, its job would appear as "None." This is now replaced by "No Activity" (with translated variants).

🔧 Changes
- The inactive activity "---" is replaced by "No Activity" (with translation).

Changed files in this update

Windows French Depot 3909981
