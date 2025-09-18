Hello!

Thanks for stopping by my stream! I absolutely love delighting every viewer with my broadcasts. I love all my subscribers—even those who don't donate. Ha-ha!

I'm always cheerful, friendly, and adore chatting, sweets, and playing games. But don't let my harmless vibe fool you! Mio has her secrets, and she can react differently to provocations and hate. Boo... Better not to anger me. Behave yourself, and we'll definitely have an awesome time together.

Whether it happens on the other side of the screen or not—depends only on you!

Enjoy the streams!