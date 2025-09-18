 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 THRONE AND LIBERTY Fellowship Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 19985065 Edited 18 September 2025 – 20:32:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

Thanks for stopping by my stream! I absolutely love delighting every viewer with my broadcasts. I love all my subscribers—even those who don't donate. Ha-ha!

I'm always cheerful, friendly, and adore chatting, sweets, and playing games. But don't let my harmless vibe fool you! Mio has her secrets, and she can react differently to provocations and hate. Boo... Better not to anger me. Behave yourself, and we'll definitely have an awesome time together.

Whether it happens on the other side of the screen or not—depends only on you!

Enjoy the streams!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link