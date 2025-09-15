A Taste of Greece DLC

Greek food is one of the most popular cuisines and is enjoyed around the world. From delicious Gyros to tasty Moussaka, Greece offers something for everyone! This expansion adds some of the best (and most popular) Greek-inspired meals there are. You also gain access to Olive Plaza, an infamous site where a historical duel took place between the then King of the Island, Theo III and the Leader of the Pirate Invaders, Captain Otis Glacier, also known as the Cold Captain, attracting many tourists to the island every year, acting as the perfect site for you to set up your Grub Truck and serve some delicious Greek street food!

Customer Reaction Emojis

Customers have feelings as well you know!

We've made it much easier to know your customers' opinions on how you performed by displayed emoji's above their head when an action happens that affects their mood.

New Free Content

To celebrate the addition of the A Taste of Greece expansion, we have added a heatwave event where customers are more likely to purchase bottles of water - so tock up! And what's the last thing you want to think about in a heatwave? Rugs! Well, that's exactly what we've added!

Quality of Life Improvements

Version 1.11 brings some of the largest bug fixes that have been long needed for Grub Truck as well as a list of quality of life improvements to make your gameplay even more exciting! Before you ask, yes, AI should no longer slide after using Build Mode...

Happy Grubbing!

Changelog





Added

Added Customer Reaction Emojis

Added new Heatwave Event

New Rugs: Kinda Rectangular [Blue, Dirty Red, Pale Green & Sandstone]

When food goes cold, a snowflake emoji is now displayed above the item

Rating adjustments are now displayed as a pop up once earnt (or lost)

Complete Greek Translations







Fixed

Fixed AI sliding around after placing an object in Build Mode

Fixed a bug that would cause the game to stop working if steam wasn’t running in the background

Fixed a translation error in the Recruitment Agency website

Fixed Recruitment Agency candidates refreshing on the same day

Fixed the Stock Shop incorrectly updating when loading the Garage from the Map Screen

Fixed a SteamID error when loading the game without steam running the background

Fixed Discount Day not being applied if you don’t have more than the base cost in cash

Fixed Passive AI not sitting on scenery chairs or sunbathing

Fixed a UI Bug that was automatically scroll the menu UI to the bottom

Fixed missing NavMesh for Cedarwood Heights

Fixed the Main Menu button not working at the end of the demo

Fixed a bug that would delete the wrong save

Reduced chance of AI despawning whilst still moving

Added missing translation for the new loading screen, Grub Truck Garage, Rolling Bites, Menu Items and Fridges







Changed