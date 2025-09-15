A Taste of Greece DLC
Greek food is one of the most popular cuisines and is enjoyed around the world. From delicious Gyros to tasty Moussaka, Greece offers something for everyone! This expansion adds some of the best (and most popular) Greek-inspired meals there are. You also gain access to Olive Plaza, an infamous site where a historical duel took place between the then King of the Island, Theo III and the Leader of the Pirate Invaders, Captain Otis Glacier, also known as the Cold Captain, attracting many tourists to the island every year, acting as the perfect site for you to set up your Grub Truck and serve some delicious Greek street food!
Hungry yet? Purchase DLC here:
Customer Reaction Emojis
Customers have feelings as well you know!
We've made it much easier to know your customers' opinions on how you performed by displayed emoji's above their head when an action happens that affects their mood.
New Free Content
To celebrate the addition of the A Taste of Greece expansion, we have added a heatwave event where customers are more likely to purchase bottles of water - so tock up! And what's the last thing you want to think about in a heatwave? Rugs! Well, that's exactly what we've added!
Quality of Life Improvements
Version 1.11 brings some of the largest bug fixes that have been long needed for Grub Truck as well as a list of quality of life improvements to make your gameplay even more exciting! Before you ask, yes, AI should no longer slide after using Build Mode...
Happy Grubbing!
Changelog
Added
Added Customer Reaction Emojis
Added new Heatwave Event
New Rugs: Kinda Rectangular [Blue, Dirty Red, Pale Green & Sandstone]
When food goes cold, a snowflake emoji is now displayed above the item
Rating adjustments are now displayed as a pop up once earnt (or lost)
Complete Greek Translations
Fixed
Fixed AI sliding around after placing an object in Build Mode
Fixed a bug that would cause the game to stop working if steam wasn’t running in the background
Fixed a translation error in the Recruitment Agency website
Fixed Recruitment Agency candidates refreshing on the same day
Fixed the Stock Shop incorrectly updating when loading the Garage from the Map Screen
Fixed a SteamID error when loading the game without steam running the background
Fixed Discount Day not being applied if you don’t have more than the base cost in cash
Fixed Passive AI not sitting on scenery chairs or sunbathing
Fixed a UI Bug that was automatically scroll the menu UI to the bottom
Fixed missing NavMesh for Cedarwood Heights
Fixed the Main Menu button not working at the end of the demo
Fixed a bug that would delete the wrong save
Reduced chance of AI despawning whilst still moving
Added missing translation for the new loading screen, Grub Truck Garage, Rolling Bites, Menu Items and Fridges
Changed
New & Improved Game Icon!
Added a fail-safe for when a truck prefab fails to load
Increase maximum passive ai characters
The name selector when creating a new game is now less picky
Increase default Radio Volume
Loading Screen Performance Improvements
Keybind keys now show as uppercase instead of lowercase
