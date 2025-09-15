Hello, Door Kickers!



We've let you hone your skills on the release content long enough, and there's no sign of Workshop activity slowing down any time soon. Seriously, we're almost at 10 Thousand Missions - those amazing modders are restless.



So we guess it's time for us to get some special content out there!



New Mission Packs:

The core of this update is the Blast From The Past Mission Pack: This includes 9 classic missions from the first Door Kickers, re-envisioned for DK2.

All the missions included were very special and dear to us, and its been fun re-visiting and rethinking them in the context of Door Kickers 2 units, adversaries and mechanics.



Remember this?



This is it now:

If you're a veteran of the old game, let us know which version you prefer! And if you have an old favorite that didn't make the cut, let us know too!



But wait, there's more!

Tiny Troubles 4: Tiny maps hold a special place in everyone's heart, so we initiated a new series. Currently only two missions present, but more will come!

New equipment and weapons

We've focused on the Nowheraki SWAT for this update and blessed their Assaulters with the locally produced G3 rifle and the Soviet-origin PKM machinegun. Many have asked for the PKM and its now entered the inventory of both sides of the Insurrection - the enemy gets it too!







Your new firearms are relics from an old era - and hit hard and far with their overpowered ammo. With the right tactics both will serve well, with the wrong ones you'll get bogged down in doorframes. But that's your job - to match tactics to and tools to the problems in the field.

Additionally, battle-hardened SWAT squads can now equip the Martyr's Armor, which is a little something we picked up from real life units that inspired the Nowheraki SWAT. Not one bit of ballistic protection but a lot of trust in God to protect you and your luck to hold.





Objective Markers in Deploy Phase

We've added some Intel & Objective markers to the Mission Building toolkit. Some missions use these to help you find objectives on the map - but never trust Intel 100%.



For custom missions, designers can use these to add a layer of Intel and lore to their work. We feel this adds a lot to the feeling of a real life briefing, with various sources being used to build a target picture that the commander takes into account.



So, that's it for now. More content is coming, but let us know how the old Door Kickers 1 content holds up!

Your Devs @ KHG

Full changelist for v1.11:

- new mission pack: Blast From The Past

- new mission pack: Tiny Troubles 4

- new player weapons: PKM, G3 Rifle

- new player equipment: Martyr's Armor

- new enemies: Insurgent PKM gunner, New Private Security types, NVG-equipped Irregulars

- Intel: possible objective locations are now highlighted while deploying, in select missions.

- fixed sometimes dropping two shields when trooper died

- fixed (coop) being able to see hidden VIP due to pause icon showing up for him as well

- fixed some texts not being translated

- fixed a crash related to the RMG

- fixed bad cropping for RMG maps in some situations

- fixed a mods-related crash

- fixed crash when quitting game (also removed the integrated hardware RGB frameworks)

- modding: added KHM exporters for 3dsmax 2023/2024/2025/2026

- editor: added new objects/prefabs