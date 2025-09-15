While working on the game update, we found and were also informed about several bugs. Thank you so much for reporting these issues to us!
FIXED:
— You couldn't use the slot machine if the banknote box upgrade was bought;
— Rapidly pressing buttons in the menu could open a new menu twice;
— Minor lighting changes;
