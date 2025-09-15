 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19984739 Edited 15 September 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
While working on the game update, we found and were also informed about several bugs. Thank you so much for reporting these issues to us!

FIXED:
— You couldn't use the slot machine if the banknote box upgrade was bought;
— Rapidly pressing buttons in the menu could open a new menu twice;
— Minor lighting changes;

