👷♀️ Hi Junkyard fans! 👷♂️
We have a fresh update for you with lots of cool new features! 🚀 The junkyard is changing for the better, and recycling is reaching new heights. New possibilities, more space, and a few surprises await you in the game—take a look below and see for yourself! ♻️🔥
🎮 Gameplay:
🔹 Added new waste processing branches:
🔵Paper – paper baler producing paper bales
🟡Plastic – plastic baler producing plastic bales
🟠Wood – wood shredder producing sawdust bags
🔹 More space at the junkyard: moved the delivery truck outside the area and removed the market building.
🔹 Added a laptop that gives you access to the market and allows to purchase machines, tools, and other objects. After purchasing, a package appears next to the warehouse; it can be picked up, unpacked, and the machine can be placed anywhere.
🔹 Added the ability to move containers for paper, plastic, metal, and mixed waste.
🔹 Changed wholesale selling: from now on, selling requires driving into the zone in front of a container of a given type.
🔹 Added the option to stop trash deliveries after selecting the appropriate upgrade in the upgrades panel.
🛠 Bug Fixes & Improvements:
🔹 Fixed a bug causing machines to sink into the ground.
🔹 Fixed a bug causing machines to tip over.
🔹 Fixed a bug causing the crane magnet to malfunction.
🔹 Fixed a bug with objects falling under machines.
🔹 Fixed a bug preventing items from being placed into machines directly from the cart.
🔹 Fixed a bug allowing a bed frame to be placed in the cart.
🔹 Fixed a bug preventing a metal table from being placed into the metal crusher.
🔹 Fixed incorrectly displayed control hints.
🔹 Fixed a bug with cart driving sound remaining after exiting the cart.
🔹 Improved and updated translations.
🔹 Improved and changed fonts.
🔹Improved truck behavior on exit maps – the truck should no longer run over objects and get stuck.
🔹 Improved navigation in panels when using a gamepad.
🔹 Improved naming of furniture parts – corrected left/right labels.
❗️ Remember - Junkyard is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors/bugs can happen - please report them via links below: ❗️
Do it via discord 📢
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc
Or via the Steam discussion📢
https://steamcommunity.com/app/3339330/discussions/
How can you support Junkyard Builder?
The easiest way is to share your opinion about our game with others on Steam or among your friends. Thank you very much!
Have fun 🚚
Junkyard Team
