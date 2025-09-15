👷‍♀️ Hi Junkyard fans! 👷‍♂️

🔹 Added new waste processing branches:🔵Paper – paper baler producing paper bales🟡Plastic – plastic baler producing plastic bales🟠Wood – wood shredder producing sawdust bags🔹 More space at the junkyard: moved the delivery truck outside the area and removed the market building.🔹 Added a laptop that gives you access to the market and allows to purchase machines, tools, and other objects. After purchasing, a package appears next to the warehouse; it can be picked up, unpacked, and the machine can be placed anywhere.🔹 Added the ability to move containers for paper, plastic, metal, and mixed waste.🔹 Changed wholesale selling: from now on, selling requires driving into the zone in front of a container of a given type.🔹 Added the option to stop trash deliveries after selecting the appropriate upgrade in the upgrades panel.🔹 Fixed a bug causing machines to sink into the ground.🔹 Fixed a bug causing machines to tip over.🔹 Fixed a bug causing the crane magnet to malfunction.🔹 Fixed a bug with objects falling under machines.🔹 Fixed a bug preventing items from being placed into machines directly from the cart.🔹 Fixed a bug allowing a bed frame to be placed in the cart.🔹 Fixed a bug preventing a metal table from being placed into the metal crusher.🔹 Fixed incorrectly displayed control hints.🔹 Fixed a bug with cart driving sound remaining after exiting the cart.🔹 Improved and updated translations.🔹 Improved and changed fonts.🔹Improved truck behavior on exit maps – the truck should no longer run over objects and get stuck.🔹 Improved navigation in panels when using a gamepad.🔹 Improved naming of furniture parts – corrected left/right labels.⤵️⤵️⤵️❗️ Remember - Junkyard is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors/bugs can happen - please report them via links below: ❗️Do it via discord 📢Or via the Steam discussion📢