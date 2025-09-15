Hello Preppers!

The 1.0.6 patch is here, and this time we’ve focused heavily on guns. Balance changes are always a bit controversial, but they’re also necessary to keep as many weapons as possible feeling viable, fun, and fair. We’re confident these updates will improve the experience once you’ve had a chance to adapt, and we’re excited to see how you use them!

🔧New Accuracy System

The old accuracy system had its flaws, and unreliable randomness often led to frustrating results, especially when firing less accurate weapons.

With 1.0.6, accuracy now works differently:

The longer you fire in rapid succession, the less accurate your weapon becomes.

Controlled bursts remain precise, even with weapons like the SMG.

This means inaccurate weapons can now be used skillfully, and accuracy becomes a more meaningful factor when choosing mods and milestones.

We believe this makes combat more tactical and rewarding, while still keeping the arcadey feel that defines the game.

🖥️UI Improvements

We have updated the way we display damage for shotguns and burst-firing weapons (Assault Rifle) to make it more clear. We now display the total damage output per click, but also the damage per pellet/bullet and the number of pellets/bullets per click. Hopefully, this will make it more transparent how damage is affected when applying mods and milestones to these weapons.

WEAPON CHANGES

Pistols

Freedom .50

⬆️Damage: 14 -> 16

⬇️Reload time: 1s -> 1.5s

⬇️Total ammo: 199 -> 150

Shotguns

Shotgun

⬆️Damage: 3 -> 4

⬇️Pellets: 9 -> 8

Machine Guns

SMG

⬆️Damage: 6 -> 7

Mini-gun

⬆️Damage: 6 -> 7

Rifles

Quicksilver

⬇️Mag capacity: 12 -> 8

⬇️Total ammo: 120 -> 100

⬇️Reload Time: 2s -> 2.5s

Launchers

Auto-Launcher

⬇️Damage: 80 -> 60

⬇️Mag capacity: 5 -> 4

Changes:

Crates in secret bunkers are now seeded

"Good Cardio" perk removed from game

"Improved Armor" perk removed from game

"Tactical Reload" rarity change

"Ricochet" rarity change

"Adrenaline Rush" rarity change

"Sun Salutation" perk now adds 50 stamina instead of 10 stamina

"Bigger Bang" perk now increase grenade damage by 10% as well

Fixes:

Fixed text for empty weapon slots

Fixed status effects visuals getting stuck on players on entering rooms

Added missing colliders to "Water Woes" rooms

Fixed issue with "Passive Reload" perk not working

Added:

New accuracy system

UI now shows pellets/bullets in shotguns and burst weapons

Cursor now indicate the precision of your next shot

Thank you all for your continued feedback and support. We can’t wait to hear what you think about the new changes!

Bullet & Beans! 🔫🥫

-Game Swing