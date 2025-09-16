 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 19984297
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Patch 2.0.7. is a maintenance patch upgrading our engine, plugins, render pipeline and internal systems in preparation for the crossplay update together with the Switch release.

  • The main menu got an update as well and looks different from before. You can manually select your checkpoint if necessary, by clicking on "change" > "start new journey" > "select your checkpoint".

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit We Were Here Too Windows 64 bit Depot 677162
macOS We Were Here Too Universal Depot 677169
