Patch 2.0.7. is a maintenance patch upgrading our engine, plugins, render pipeline and internal systems in preparation for the crossplay update together with the Switch release.
The main menu got an update as well and looks different from before. You can manually select your checkpoint if necessary, by clicking on "change" > "start new journey" > "select your checkpoint".
Patch notes: 2.0.7
Update notes via Steam Community
