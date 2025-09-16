Major Update: Dust Raiders v1.1.1

The desert roads will never be the same. Our latest major update brings a host of new features, balance changes, and fixes that expand your journey through the world of Dust Raiders.

New Features

Free Play after Story Completion - Finishing the main storyline is just the beginning. Continue your adventure freely without restrictions!

Crew Bonuses from Cargo - Some crew members now provide benefits even when stationed in Cargo. Move them into vehicles for additional bonuses.

Workshop Randomization - Workshop inventories now refresh daily, and items you sell will appear in stock.

New Equipment Tier - A new tier of gear has been introduced, expanding upgrade paths and build variety.

Looted Module Upgrade Chance - Combat loot now has a small chance to appear at a higher tier.

Balance Adjustments

Adjusted the range of the Twin Launcher.

Rebalanced prices of certain crew members and modules.

Fixes

Unused vehicles in the Caravan panel are no longer incorrectly marked as destroyed.

This is the biggest update to Dust Raiders since launch, and it is only the beginning of what we have planned. Keep your eyes open! Update #2 – with New Game Modes is on the way!!!



Thank you for your support and constant feedback.

See you on the desert trails.