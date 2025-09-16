Greetings, Citizens!



The time has come to let your creativity really flourish.





We are excited to announce that Town to City is OUT NOW in Early Access!







Town to City is a cozy city builder with a unique voxel art style, where you start with just a train station and an empty plot of land. Customize your town with a variety of buildings and decorations inspired by 19th century Mediterranean architecture, complete tasks from the townsfolk to raise happiness, and nurture your humble town into a bustling city.



The city building system in Town to City is entirely grid-less, so you’ll get to freely draw roads and place objects wherever and however you like! Most decorations will be modular, so you can transform your favourite flower bed into a flower window box by simply placing it below a window instead of on the ground or take a stylish streetlamp and turn it into a hanging wall lantern to light up a house’s doorway.





We will be releasing new updates throughout the Early Access period! Check out our roadmap below:







To celebrate the release of Town to City, we’re running a competition for the chance to win a custom-made Town to City keyboard and gaming desk mat! To enter, follow the link here and submit your best in-game screenshot before September 28th. Good luck!



*Terms and Conditions Apply. However, the eligibility for the Competition is only for those who are 18 years and above of age as of the date of entry. To enter the Competition you must be a resident of North America and Europe (excluding Russia and Ukraine). This Competition is not open to all residents Worldwide.







[h3]Throughout the Early Access period, we are keen to gather as much feedback as possible to continue to improve players' experiences! We encourage you to post any bugs you may come across or any feedback you have in both our Steam discussions or our Discord channel.