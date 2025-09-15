 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19984197 Edited 15 September 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🌍 World & Locations

  • Added new location — Mining Industrial Zone.

  • Introduced a new visibility system for the main character through roofs and walls (currently available only in the new location).

  • Increased the number of collectible plants in the world.

🧟 Enemies

  • Added new zombie type — Hunchback.

    • Very high health pool.

    • Immune to stun and knockdown effects.

⚙️ Optimization & Improvements

  • Minor optimization of effects.

  • Fixed text in several places.

🏆 Achievements

  • Added a new achievement.

