🌍 World & Locations
Added new location — Mining Industrial Zone.
Introduced a new visibility system for the main character through roofs and walls (currently available only in the new location).
Increased the number of collectible plants in the world.
🧟 Enemies
Added new zombie type — Hunchback.
Very high health pool.
Immune to stun and knockdown effects.
⚙️ Optimization & Improvements
Minor optimization of effects.
Fixed text in several places.
🏆 Achievements
Added a new achievement.
