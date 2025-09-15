Hello everyone!

Today, Demonic Mahjong has updated to a brand-new version. In this version, the long-awaited new character, Ksitigarbha, is now online!

Today also marks the start of a 10% off discount for the game, which will last until October 7th. Additionally, Murders on the Yangtze River—another game developed by our studio—has also launched a 35% off discount today! Purchase the bundle of these two games to enjoy an extra discount on top of the individual offers!

Furthermore, we have also released a bundle in collaboration with Backpack Battles, another highly acclaimed roguelike game loved by players!

Don’t miss out if you’re interested!

Ksitigarbha, who makes his debut in this new version, is not only an extremely majestic opponent but also an incredibly powerful playable character:

She has two distinct forms: “Blessing ” and “ Lotus. ”

She can infuse mahjong tiles with special treasure effects , granting overwhelming multipliers and hand bonuses.

As a BOSS, she first appears in a solemn statue form upon certain conditions, and finally descends in her “Black Lotus” form in the last stage—accompanied by the dazzling “Cyber Hell” scene and an oppressive deck—becoming your toughest and most unforgettable rival!

Thank you all for your continuous support for Demonic Mahjong! Since its launch in July, the game has achieved remarkable results: over 100,000 copies sold and a 96% positive review rate on Steam! To celebrate the major version update on September 15th, we are specially holding the 1st "Demonic Mahjong Cup" Player Tournament. This tournament features two awards: the "Hall of Fame Award" and the "Player's Choice Award". We sincerely invite all of you to participate actively!

Hall of Fame Award: All playable characters will be ranked separately based on their match scores. Ranking is determined by the score obtained when defeating the final boss on Difficulty 8. The top 3 players with the highest scores for each character will be inducted into the in-game Hall of Fame, with a total of 63 honorary seats up for grabs! Player's Choice Award: Any video related to Demonic Mahjong is eligible for participation. The official team will first select 10 videos, and then players will vote to determine the most popular video.

Fellow players who are interested, come and join us! For details about the competition, please check the "WDM Cup" button at the bottom left corner of the main interface in the latest version of the game.

The Japanese voice-over for Demonic Mahjong is officially live today!

Voice cast (CV) list Aqi Horse-face：小日向美香 King Qinguang：小日向美香 Chowbo：増井優花 Wailing Ling：各務 華梨 Pungpon：各務 華梨 Seeping Cici：蒔野可奈 Craving Kae：美坂咲良 Coina：土屋李央 Scary Susy：神戸光歩 Lawkeeper Cui：神戸光歩 Virtue Judge Wei：大木咲絵子 White Impermanence：大木咲絵子 Inquiry Judge Lu：小山内怜央 Toxtox：能登有沙 Meng Po：小見川千明 Black Impermanence：生田善子 Minotaur：生田善子 Diting：今井愛実 Sin Judge Zhong：今井愛実 King Yama：藤田昌代 Ksitigarbha：雨宮エリー True Ksitigarbha：雨宮エリー Yaku Voicing：生田善子 Audio Production：カマロ株式会社