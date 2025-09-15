Hello Flippers!

We’ve decided to update you on some things that happened lately with the House Flipper Remastered Collection, and trust me when I say we’ve been busy!

That’s right! We’re in the middle of a total texture and model upgrade for House Flipper! You must admit that it shines better than a new car! Just like with the car, you can expect every object in the game to be better, sharper and shinier than ever! ✨



Speaking of Love we have plenty of new items ready for showcase from the new addition to the Remastered Collection. We made sure that the new items match the original House Flipper vibe but have the flair of the remastered.



We wanted to make some new additions to the mechanics added in Dine Out so with the new content you might expect some more tableware!

Alright, we know that all of that red can be overwhelming. We’ve got something for you rustic people. I know some of you will find a way to introduce the new furniture into your designs!

Over the years, our DLCs introduced a wide range of new material variants, from sleek woods to modern finishes. Now, with the upcoming Remaster, we’re giving that same special treatment to all the classic furniture from the base game! We’re significantly expanding the number of variants and adding more item tags, making it easier than ever to bring your unique design vision to life!

You might remember that we’ve mentioned that the story or at least the characters will be reimagined from the base game. Please prepare a round of applause for your clients!

Aside from the reimagined characters we have something new. We wanted to add a bit of ✨”Wow effects"✨ to the jobs to make them just a tiny bit more memorable!

Yes, every single Job will receive its own logo!



Let me remind you that we don't have a final price for House Flipper Remastered Collection yet, but there will definitely be a discount depending on the amount of DLCs you have.

🏯 TOKYO GAME SHOW 2025!

Hey Flippers! If you're heading to Japan, we'd love to see you at our booth! Stop by to say hi, give us a high-five, and chat about all things House Flipper.

Even better, you can be among the first in the world to play the public demo of the House Flipper Remastered Collection! 🎮

And for everyone else, stay tuned! We're also bringing some exciting news for House Flipper 2 players straight from Japan!

HALL AND STAND NUMBER: General Exhibition Area, 06-C02

✨ Sign up for free playtests!

it's incredibly important to us that you get to experience the Remaster firsthand. To make that happen, we're excited to invite you to sign up for our upcoming playtests!

We're targeting a November release for playtest access, and we'll announce the specific date as soon as it's locked in. This exclusive test will feature a completely refreshed version of a classic job from the base game, plus an entirely new mission for you to tackle!

We can't wait to hear what you think. Are you looking forward to it?

🍂 The leaves are falling, and so are the prices! 🍂

The Pre-Autumn Sale is ON! 🍁 Grab House Flipper for a massive 80% OFF now, with huge discounts on all DLCs!

Class is in session! 🎓 Campus Life has officially launched. To celebrate, we're offering an extra 30% off the bundle with House Flipper! Grab your student ID and your hammer with this amazing deal!

⋆⭒˚𖠋𖠋𖠋*.⋆ Join Our Discord!

Come hang out and chat about all our games. Whether you're a fan of the original House Flipper, the House Flipper Remastered Collection, the newly released Campus Life, or any of our other titles, we'd love to have you! Don't miss out. Join us on Discord.

See you soon and happy flipping!

Cheers!

~ Frozen Way Team