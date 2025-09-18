Hello everyone,

A new patch has just been released! In this update we’ve improved balance, fixed a number of important bugs, and added some quality of life changes to make your experience smoother.

Please see below the full changelog:

Decisions

Reduced randomness of assassinate ruler RGD

More chance to have Absorb Vassal decision the more vassals you have Absorb Minor decision can't be used if the region is under siege (anti-steal exploit)

New event 'Royal Purse'

Warfare

Fix to retinue not costing any upkeep, as soon as they qualified for being a retinue

Regions and Buildings

Slaves Workforce have a 2% chance per turn to be gone. Harder to gain.

Haga Sophia can be reconstructed

Muslim Tribals and Nomads can build Sufi Brotherhood

Shaman can remove sick animals : strange sickness

Some confusion between the usage of naphtha (mainly for incendiary weapons) and tar (used for waterproofing and medicine) has been corrected. The Bulwark tower (high end T2 tower) uses Naphtha. Tar is used as a bonus in 14 buildings.

Solved the issue where conquering a region with a fortified structure (not allowed for your nation) blocked upgrades to better defensive structures.



Politics

Liege abandon claims on vassals land when forming one

Religion

Crusades and Jihad won't continue indefinitely.

Knightly orders are limited in troop numbers, based on several historical dates specific to each order.

AI

Exponential increase in interest for agricultural buildings as the population grows.

System

RNG improvement so that it becomes completely unpredictable.

Fix to national modifiers reset to their original duration upon reloading saved game



Localisation

Fix to some missing Spanish localisation

Fix to missing non-English texts

UI & QOL

Tooltip mentioning the building browser in the 'Pick your building panel' will not appear past turn 10 (remove clutter)

Trade Goods tab in the ledger improved: no redundant goods listed, more compact format, display of the number of goods, and sorting by descending trade income per line.



Thank you for your support!



