15 September 2025 Build 19983972 Edited 15 September 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Balance Updates:
- Sand Mite maxes out at 25 damage per turn
- Pyramid (strike) will damage friendly entities other then itself
- Pyramid and Monolith turn into sand and fall (dealing 0 damage) when they die
- Wyrm can walk and jump while standing on sand
- Duplication Armageddon will only fire Whisper Balls (Whisper Arrows thrown like a ball with greatly reduced explosion size) and have 25 health

Additions:
- New game mode Dynamic Spellbooks: Allows Empty spell slots to be replaced mid-game (once per turn)

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a missing outfit error
- Emoji popups closing when unintended
- Can't use overhead emoji's while watching a replay and they work after taking over the replay
- If a player is kicked from a clan, it'll state so instead of just saying the left
- Soul Jar's description modified slightly to be clear on when you will not respawn
- Resync desync involving structures not belonging to the proper parent in certain circumstances
- A non-default aramageddon will not cause rated queues to be PMO, along with watchtower, og spells, and FTT
- Uncontrollable minions cannot mount or be mounted
- Hemogoblin cannot save a minion that falls to 0 health
- Dragon Hatchling works with resurrection
- Going though portal and mounting a minion at the starting portal will not cause you to stay put
- Going through portal on the same frame as Sands of Time expires will not potentially cause to to go through the portal twice (making you stay put)
- Hovering over the spectate button in a players context menu will properly show the games settings

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 2901551
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2901552
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2901553
  • Loading history…
