Balance Updates:
- Sand Mite maxes out at 25 damage per turn
- Pyramid (strike) will damage friendly entities other then itself
- Pyramid and Monolith turn into sand and fall (dealing 0 damage) when they die
- Wyrm can walk and jump while standing on sand
- Duplication Armageddon will only fire Whisper Balls (Whisper Arrows thrown like a ball with greatly reduced explosion size) and have 25 health
Additions:
- New game mode Dynamic Spellbooks: Allows Empty spell slots to be replaced mid-game (once per turn)
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a missing outfit error
- Emoji popups closing when unintended
- Can't use overhead emoji's while watching a replay and they work after taking over the replay
- If a player is kicked from a clan, it'll state so instead of just saying the left
- Soul Jar's description modified slightly to be clear on when you will not respawn
- Resync desync involving structures not belonging to the proper parent in certain circumstances
- A non-default aramageddon will not cause rated queues to be PMO, along with watchtower, og spells, and FTT
- Uncontrollable minions cannot mount or be mounted
- Hemogoblin cannot save a minion that falls to 0 health
- Dragon Hatchling works with resurrection
- Going though portal and mounting a minion at the starting portal will not cause you to stay put
- Going through portal on the same frame as Sands of Time expires will not potentially cause to to go through the portal twice (making you stay put)
- Hovering over the spectate button in a players context menu will properly show the games settings
Patch 8.4
