Hello, Pinocchios!

We’re excited to bring you a major update with Dark Fairy Tale V1.2 – The Whisperer! From September 16 through the Steam Autumn Sale, enjoy a variety of colorful discounts – a perfect chance to grab the game! Thank you again for all your support! 🎉

Update Highlights 📢

👾 New Content

New Tarot Character & Dream Challenges : Unlock the Tarot Card · World and Tarot Dream levels. Consuming the Tarot Card · World grants the Time Stop ability.

Abyssal Slime gains the Split skill.

Entwined Vine Spirit gains the Self-Destruct skill.

Monster Raids : In Shallow and Endless Dreams on Normal / Hard / Nightmare, different types of monster groups may appear randomly.

New Boss – The Whisperer: Challenge after completing floor 15 in Normal / Hard / Nightmare. Defeat it for generous rewards. It may also appear randomly in Endless Dreams.

Youtubeːsteamhappyː

New Bundles from BINGOBELL & Astro Prospector Arrive!

The bundle contains:

DarkFairytale: Dreamland Survivors + DLC DarkFairytale – More Eggs

KAKU: Ancient Seal + Launch Bonus + Official Soundtrack

Add them to your library !ːsteammockingː

At the same time, we’re thrilled to announce a special crossover bundle featuring Dark Fairy Tale: Dreamland Survivors and Astro Prospector.

Different styles, the same excitement — if you love, you definitely won’t want to miss this bundle with

✨We’re excited to present not just one, but two special bundles packed with premium adventures! Dive in now and experience three unique worlds of adventure!ːsteamhappyː

overview of the three games

KAKU: Ancient Seal

An Open world Action adventure combining exploration with puzzles and dynamic combat. Go on a journey across a sprawling continent as Kaku, a boy tasked to restore balance to the land. Brave the four elemental regions with the help of Piggy, his powerful companion and conquer their lords.

Dark Fairy Tale: Dreamland Survivors

This is a top-down, auto-shooting roguelike that can be played entirely one-handed. Players take on the role of Pinocchio, fallen into a nightmare, collecting forbidden Dream Eggs that grant ever-changing offensive and survival abilities. Slay twisted fairy tale creatures in endless nightmares!

Astro Prospector

Astro Prospector is an incremental bullet hell about mining cofferoids and fighting SpaceCorp. Collect resources, upgrade your ship and become unstoppable. Return AstroCoffee to humanity!

Contact Us – We Look Forward to Your Feedback! 👇

Your feedback and support are incredibly important to us. We will do our best to keep improving the game while maintaining open and positive communication with everyone



